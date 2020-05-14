A 69-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he sexually abused at least three children in Bryan over a period of years.
According to Bryan police, a detective began investigating in January 2018 after a 14-year-old said she was molested when she was 11. Joe Emanuel Lopez allegedly inappropriately touched the girl, and police were told Lopez may have abused others.
In 2018 and 2019, investigators with Bryan police and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office interviewed three more girls who said Lopez had either touched them or forced them to touch him inappropriately. The incidents are alleged to have occurred when some of the girls were as young as 7. Five children were mentioned as being possible victims, and a police report notes four were interviewed. Three were included in Lopez’s formal charge. Authorities said Lopez’s spouse confirmed she had witnessed him groping one of the children.
A warrant was issued, and Lopez was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with continuous sexual abuse of children under the age of 14, a first-degree felony punishable by life imprisonment. He also is charged with a warrant out of Georgia on parole violation.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail. A full bond amount had not been set Wednesday evening.
