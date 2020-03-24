Authorities on Tuesday charged a 23-year-old College Station man with murder in the Dec. 31 death of Ashli Stewart.
Ricardo Ramirez was being held as a person of interest in the case since his Jan. 8 arrest on other charges. He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $467,000.
Ramirez was found with property linked to the College Station apartment where 20-year-old Ashli Stewart was found dead, officials said.
Stewart, a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, was found by her roommate the afternoon of Dec. 31 inside her apartment at 2818 Place on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.