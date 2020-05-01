A man was found dead early Thursday inside a travel trailer that had caught fire in Bryan, officials said.
According to Bryan Fire Department Chief Randy McGregor, just minutes after midnight, firefighters were dispatched to a home on Bluebonnet Street where a vehicle fire had been reported. Firefighters discovered a travel trailer parked in the backyard of a residence engulfed in flames.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, McGregor said. The trailer was a loss, and a man found inside could not be saved. Heat emanating from the trailer caused minor damage to the side of the adjacent house, McGregor added.
Bryan municipal and state fire marshals are investigating the blaze. An arson-detecting dog was brought to the scene and did not indicate on any part of the trailer, McGregor said. The trailer contained a space heater, a microwave and a small stove.
Investigators were told the victim had arrived home shortly before the fire started. When the resident of the main house noticed the fire, the person attempted to knock on the trailer to warn the occupant and received burns in the process, McGregor said.
Investigators remain unsure of the victim’s cause of death, but McGregor said foul play is not suspected. The investigation will continue.
