A College Station man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2019 robbery that officials said was related to a drug transaction.
Officials said Jamal Zeno, now 19, and two other teens were charged in connection to an exchange of gunfire that happened following a drug deal in a Harvey Road parking lot on Aug. 9.
Zeno was sentenced Thursday in the 361st District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.