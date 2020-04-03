A Brazos County grand jury indicted on Thursday the man charged in the slaying of Ashli Stewart, the College Station woman who was found dead in her apartment Dec. 31.
Ricardo Ramirez, 23, was indicted on numerous charges, including a charge of first-degree murder and multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a probable cause statement, Stewart was found in her unit at the 2818 Apartments at around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 31 with multiple stab wounds. The roommate who discovered Stewart said she had last seen her at 1 p.m., and Stewart — a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School — was napping at the time.
On Jan. 8, police found Ramirez’s pickup parked a few blocks from the 2818 Apartments. When they asked Ramirez to step out of the vehicle, authorities noticed a firearm, which was identified as one stolen from Stewart’s roommate. A search of the truck led to the discovery of a knife with a handle coated in dried blood. The blood sample was sent for forensic testing, and results showed the blood belonged to Stewart, authorities said.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
Ramirez was among 43 people indicted by the grand jury on Thursday. An indictment is not an indication of guilt.
