A man who led Grimes County authorities on a 29-mile chase at speeds up to 100 mph last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.

The Grimes County District Attorney's Office said Steven Benefield, 35, pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle and bail jumping.

Authorities said deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of family violence in Shiro in January 2019. Benefield had left before deputies arrived. He was spotted on a motorcycle on Texas 30 but sped away.

Officials said a sudden downpour of rain during the pursuit caused Benefield and the deputy to lose control of their vehicles. The deputy was injured in the wreck that destroyed his patrol vehicle.

Benefield, who was out on bail at the time of his October jury trial for the evading arrest charge, failed to show up for the trial's second day. He was found guilty but was never sentenced.

He was arrested in February after officials received multiple tips about his location, the District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Evading arrest with a vehicle and bail jumping are both third-degree felony charges. Benefield was sentenced to 15 years in prison for each charge. The sentence will be served concurrently.

Benefield had a previous felony conviction from the state of Missouri, officials said.

