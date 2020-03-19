A Madisonville man pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder this week in a 2016 Grimes County shooting death and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Officials said Colton Joe Manning played a role in the June 2016 death of Jason Currie at a private deer camp.
Another man, David Green of Bedias, was convicted of murder following a jury trial in April. He was sentenced to life in prison, officials said.
