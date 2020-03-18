The Bryan and College Station school districts announced Tuesday afternoon that schools will remain closed through April 3.
Also closed through April 3 are Snook, Caldwell, Somerville and Brenham school districts.
Bremond is closed through April 6, while Anderson-Shiro and Richards school districts extended their closures through April 10.
Navasota, Hearne, Iola and Calvert school districts are currently closed through Friday, but administrators from each district say they will make a decision within the next few days about whether to extend the closures.
The extended closures come after the Brazos County Health District announced Tuesday the county had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Normangee, Burton, St. Joseph Catholic School and Brazos Christian School had not changed their planned closures, which is currently listed as going through Friday.
Franklin schools were originally scheduled to reopen today but will remain closed through Friday.
Madisonville and North Zulch also had not changed their closure through March 27, which includes both districts’ scheduled spring break of March 23-27.
Harmony Science Academy in Bryan will remain closed through March 30, while Allen Academy will be closed through Friday with instruction beginning Monday through distance learning.
International Leadership of Texas in College Station announced all IL-Texas schools are closed “indefinitely.” During this time, online school will take place through virtual classrooms beginning Monday and continuing for the rest of the school year.
While the districts and schools are closed, all school events are also canceled.
Lunch and breakfast options
Based on federal guidelines, the student receiving the lunch and breakfast must be in the vehicle at the time the lunch is distributed.
Bryan will have a no-cost “grab and go lunch” available for students ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 3 at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate and Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Students can choose to go to any of the available locations. The district is continuing to work with the federal government to get approval to provide breakfast for students.
College Station will have to-go lunches available at no cost for children ages 1-18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 3. The lunch will be available at South Knoll Elementary, College Hills Elementary, Southwood Valley Elementary, River Bend Elementary and Oakwood Intermediate. With lunch, students will also receive breakfast for the following day.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options will be available for Navasota students at John C. Webb Elementary and High Point Elementary from 10 a.m. to noon March 17-20. Drive-through services will be available at the cafeteria side doors of each school.
Lunches will be available for Snook students at Snook Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 3.
To-go lunches will be available in Somerville schools at the back of the cafeteria daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents can pick up the lunches without having to leave their vehicles by driving through the bus loop near the cafeteria.
Normangee students can pick up to-go lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the district’s Facebook page, the meals will be distributed curbside “at the front of Normangee ISD.”
The elementary and intermediate schools in Caldwell will have brown bag lunches available to anyone up to the age of 18 at no charge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 3.
Free to-go lunches and breakfast options are available for Franklin students every day the district is closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via the pre-K circle drive behind the elementary school campus.
Calvert will have free to-go breakfast and lunch for students from 10 a.m. to noon as long as the district is closed. The meals will be available at WD Spigner.
Madisonville students can get to-go meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The service is provided through Friday because the district’s regular spring break begin Monday.
Harmony Science Academy is providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options for children ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 30 at its campus at 2031 S. Texas Ave. Students must be in the vehicle to receive the meals, but they do not have to be enrolled at the charter school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.