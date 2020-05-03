The coronavirus pandemic may have robbed MC Harris High School senior Yadira Cabrera of a normal senior year, but her loved ones were determined Saturday to show her she’d earned the graduation celebration of a lifetime.
For the past few weeks, Cabrera has been taking classes online, isolated from her classmates and teachers. Her graduation, originally slated for this month, was rescheduled to June 24.
“Since this is a unique situation with COVID-19, we wanted to do something special for her,” said Lileana Ledezma, a bilingual instructional coach at MC Harris. “While people are putting on parades, we wanted her to actually be a part of a parade and kind of walk the streets of Bryan.”
Ledezma also attends church with Cabrera at New Life Apostolic Church in College Station. Together with fellow church members, Ledezma organized a parade to be thrown, involving the church and the teenager’s family and friends.
“My friend told me she wanted to take me out to eat because I’m graduating,” Cabrera said. “So she took me to her house, and when we were starting to leave, I saw the cars honking and beeping. It was a surprise! And then I started crying.”
The group decorated their individual vehicles with bright decorations, and caravaned to five different locations through Bryan and College Station; specifically to the homes of Cabrera’s favorite teachers. Cabrera stood out of the sunroof of a car, waving and greeting her supporters. The parade ended with a picnic at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station.
The road to graduation hasn’t been easy for Cabrera, who has had to balance her courses with church, her work as assistant manager at a local restaurant and care for her siblings. Since her parents both work full time, Cabrera said she has the responsibility of feeding her younger siblings in the mornings and starting them on their own online schoolwork.
“There was a point I just wanted to drop out because I had life priorities [that came] before getting school done,” she said. “But [Ledezma] changed my mind about it. A lot of people would say, ‘You can do it,’ but she put forth the effort [to see] me graduate. She believed in me.”
Ledezma and other church members knew the pressure facing Cabrera, and made sure to regularly hold her accountable for keeping her grades in check.
“We know a lot of people are doing ‘adopt a senior,’ and our church decided to adopt her,” Ledezma said. “We have watched her go through school for five years.”
Now, Cabrera has completed her schoolwork for the year and is registered to attend Blinn College in the fall. Her ultimate goal is to attend Texas A&M and study social work.
Cabrera’s mother Rosa, who had also been surprised by the parade, said she views her daughter as strong, hardworking and persistent, and she was elated to see her being celebrated.
“She deserves this praise,” Rosa Cabrera said. “It’s been a struggle to motivate her with COVID-19. The discouragement sets in, and then with not being able to walk the stage... but for everyone to be here for her and show her support, it’s such a surprise... “It felt really awesome. I just have no words to say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.