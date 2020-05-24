The following will be closed Monday in recognition of Memorial Day:
• Post offices
• Courts
• Bryan, College Station and Navasota municipal offices
• Brazos County offices
• State agencies
• Federal agencies
• The District bus routes
• Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities. For outages in Bryan, call 822-3777. In College Station, call 855-528-4278.
• The Eagle. No print edition of the newspaper will be printed for Monday, but an e-edition will be available online. Publication will resume Tuesday.
In Bryan, College Station and Navasota, garbage collection services will run on schedule.
