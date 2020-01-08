Milam County authorities were searching Wednesday night for a fugitive wanted on robbery charges out of Missouri.
According to Milam County Sheriff Chris White, his office was contacted by Missouri authorities, who said they believed robbery suspect Nathaniel Terry was in the area. Deputies located Terry’s vehicle, a Ford Mustang GT, traveling through the county earlier this evening. Authorities attempted to stop Terry, but he fled.
Deputies later found the Mustang abandoned along County Road 301 northeast of Rockdale. Deputies, Department of Public Safety troopers, K-9 teams and a DPS helicopter are searching in the woods and pasture southeast of the road.
