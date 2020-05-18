The Milam County Health Department reported its 25th confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday.
To date, six cases remain active in the county. One person remains hospitalized, and one Milam County resident has died.
Officials continue to monitor eight people for symptoms of the illness. The people being monitored are close contacts of a positive case and are self-isolating.
