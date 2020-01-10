Milam County authorities have arrested two people wanted out of Missouri after an hours-long manhunt near Rockdale on Wednesday.
According to Milam County Sheriff Chris White’s social media, law enforcement took 26-year-old Nathaniel Terry into custody without incident at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Terry is wanted in Missouri on armed robbery and parole violation charges. Later in the day, authorities arrested Terry’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Rockdale resident Kristian Chudje-Buegeler, on a Missouri robbery charge.
Deputies spotted Terry’s vehicle, a Ford Mustang GT, traveling through Milam County on Wednesday, but when they attempted to stop him, he fled. His Mustang was later found along County Road 301 northeast of Rockdale. Deputies, Department of Public Safety troopers, K-9 teams and a DPS helicopter searched through the night in the woods and pasture southeast of the road.
Early Thursday, a resident in the 4300 block of F.M. 1712 called authorities after Terry asked to use the resident’s phone. He eventually shared his identity, and a deputy was able to arrest him. Chudje-Buegeler was arrested at a home on County Road 215, just outside Cameron.
The two were booked into the Milam County Jail.
