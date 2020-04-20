Milam County officials reported the county's first death related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Milam County Judge Steve Young said the Milam County resident died early Monday at a Temple hospital. The person was under the age of 50, according a Facebook post signed by Young.
“Our health department got a call this morning advising us of the death,” Young said in a Facebook Live video Monday afternoon. “I’m sorry to tell you that bad news. I certainly had hoped that wouldn’t happen, but it has.”
Currently, there are a total of 12 confirmed cases in Milam County, Young said. Seven of those cases have recovered. Three patients are in self-quarantine. One patient is in ICU and on a ventilator at a Temple hospital.
Last Friday, Young said he held a conference call with Milam County employers asking them to have employees wear masks as precaution against the spread of the virus. Young said he sent a letter Monday to every Milam County employer to reemphasize the importance of employees wearing masks as a protective measure.
“You can protect yourself by simply wearing a mask,” Young said. “I want everyone to wear a mask in this county. You can take the initiative on your own. Get that mask on when you get out in public. There’s no excuse for not wearing a mask. It doesn’t have to be one of the fancy N-95 masks, it can be a handkerchief, it can be a piece of cloth.”
Young said in Monday's Facebook post that the statewide death toll continues to go up, as does the number of confirmed infections.
"So, while there is talk to lessen the restrictions, I say to everyone, now is not the time!" the post said.
