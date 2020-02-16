Milam County authorities believe three people died in a house fire early Sunday.
According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Chris White, deputies were called to the fire in the 1800 block of F.M. 486 North about 1:45 a.m.
Crews from the Thorndale and Rockdale volunteer fire departments battled the blaze for more than three hours, according to White's post.
The residents of the home, Marvin Cantwell, 50, Myrtle Cantwell, 82, and Bill Cantwell, 59, are believed to have died in the fire, White said.
The cause of the fire may be related to the use of a space heater, according to the post.
