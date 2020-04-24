College Station police shared an update Thursday in the case of a missing local teen girl, reporting that the vehicle she was last seen driving has been found in Denver, Colorado.
Karamiah Kharmela Applin, 14, was not in the silver Nissan Altima that she was last seen driving out of College Station. Applin still is considered missing, according to a post issued via the College Station Police Department’s Twitter account.
Applin was reported missing on April 16. She had been seen leaving the area at 1:45 a.m. wearing a gray jacket and driving the Nissan without permission. Police initially believed she had been heading to the Abilene area.
Applin has been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating her. She is light-skinned biracial, 5 feet 4 inches tall and has hazel eyes. She weighs 125 pounds and her hair is brown. Anyone with information on Applin is asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-2000, or the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678.
