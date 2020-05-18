Another round of COVID-19 testing will be available in counties around the Brazos Valley this week.
On Tuesday, mobile testing is scheduled in Grimes and Burleson counties; on Wednesday, testing will happen at Brazos County and Washington County sites; and on Thursday, testing will be available in Leon, Madison and Robertson counties.
Testing will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at each site, and people do not have to be a resident of the county to get tested.
People with symptoms of COVID-19, health care workers, first responders and those over 65 will be given priority for the tests.
Registration begins the day before the testing date, and tests are by appointment only.
To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
The mobile test sites are provided through a partnership between the Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
