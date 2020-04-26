Times for one-day coronavirus mobile testing have been announced for Leon and Burleson counties.
Select residents will be able to receive free testing from the Texas National Guard.
Burleson County’s Office of Emergency Management announced that free COVID-19 testing will be available today from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Burleson County Fairgrounds at 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell.
Leon County’s OEM announced that its free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. Monday. The National Guard will be stationed at the Leon County Expo Center on County Road 305 in Buffalo. Appointments for either can be made by contacting the state call center at 512-883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org. Not all applicants will receive testing. Patients must be experiencing coronavirus symptoms to qualify. Patients must provide their own transportation and have a form of identification ready. Only one person per household should receive testing, according to the Leon County OEM.
