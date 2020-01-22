Coping with the death of a loved one is difficult, but College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said at Tuesday’s Intergovernmental Committee Meeting that the absence of a toxicology lab and medical examiner’s office in Brazos County only adds to the challenge.
He urged local leaders to start discussions among their respective entities about creating such facilities.
The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin facilitates autopsies for Brazos and 40 other counties.
Receiving a medical examiner’s report takes about four months, Mooney said, and then about two more for everything else to be finalized so a death certificate can be issued.
Mooney said the death of his wife, Laura, made him think more about what other families face when they have to wait six months — sometimes more — for closure. It also can leave families in a difficult financial situation, Mooney said, since they cannot receive final paychecks, insurance money or other resources until there is a death certificate.
“As much as we are dedicated to the health, safety and welfare of the living, our obligation doesn’t stop when someone dies, because we still are dedicated to the surviving family and loved ones of that individual,” Mooney said.
In 2012, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments began collecting data to consider a medical examiner’s office. In 2015 the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Regional Medical Examiner Study report, which outlines potential costs, was finalized. Council of Governments Executive Director Tom Wilkinson said that when the report was created, the proposal was to have a seven-county-owned facility managed by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Mooney said the approximately $7 million startup costs at that time stopped the process from moving forward.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley said the commissioners always have been supportive of having a local medical examiner’s office, but funding is the concern.
Mooney said he thinks a partnership with Texas A&M’s medical school could help in the effort, potentially through grant funds or by providing a location.
Members of the Texas A&M team are interested in these issues, said Chad Wootton, associate vice president of external affairs for the Texas A&M University provost’s office, but he said more data is needed before jumping in.
“A&M is committed and worries also about the health and safety of our community,” Wootton said. “We are open to having a conversation as the [Council of Governments] and city and county have their idea together. We are on standby as they get their thoughts together about what it might look like, what they’re proposing, and then for us to visit about what we can do.”
To assist on the data front, Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, said that once there’s an estimate on how much it would cost to update the 2015 report, he will talk to the board about funding the update.
Wilkinson said the original report cost about $45,000. In the coming weeks, he will get an estimate for how much it would cost to update the data, but said he doesn’t expect it to be more than $10,000.
A local medical examiner’s office potentially could speed up investigations, according to Brazos County Sheriff Christopher Kirk.
“We’re experiencing tremendous growth here, so the numbers are increasing, and there’s no indication that trend will change,” Kirk said. “We expect Brazos County to continue to grow, and we are at the point that these discussions need to take place. We need to plan for the future.”
In 2012, The Eagle reported that the seven-county Brazos Valley region had spent roughly $500,000 annually over the previous five years to conduct an average of 208 autopsies, with 20% of that cost covering the expenses associated with transporting a body.
Brazos County Auditor Katie Conner said that in fiscal year 2019, Brazos County alone spent more than $300,000 on 111 autopsy reports. Each autopsy currently costs $2,900, Conner said. Wilkinson said a local office always would be an expense, but it could cut down on extraneous costs currently associated with autopsies, such as transportation.
Mooney said he will continue sharing his personal message and his desire to move this project forward.
“I’m hoping that we will be able to move as expeditiously as possible, because every week that we go through, someone in our community is being impacted by the lack of a toxicology lab and a medical examiner’s office in our area,” Mooney said.
