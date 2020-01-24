Growing up in Bryan-College Station gave Marycruz DeLeón Morales a front row seat to the changing community and a unique perspective she believes would be useful to the College Station City Council.
Since the Place 4 candidate started her campaign, Morales has been hosting roundtable meetings with residents to hear what is important to them — an outreach effort she said will continue if she’s elected. Neighborhood integrity and traffic concerns are a couple of topics that have come up.
Morales, 38, said while traffic congestion is a day-to-day issue that needs to be addressed, the main problems she hears and wants to focus on center around families and their safety. And as a mother to three boys, Morales said bringing in family-oriented businesses and prioritizing other places for children, such as city parks, would be important to her if she’s elected.
“Families are feeling like they’re being left behind,” Morales said. “I want to make sure that once a 10-year [comprehensive] plan is completed, that this is somewhere my child and his friends are going to want to live in.”
Morales said she has talked with her friends who are first responders about how to make the city safer. She said she likes that College Station hosts programs that give residents a chance to meet with first responders and law enforcement officers, but thinks a Spanish version of some events would be helpful as well.
According to Morales, it is critical that the city continues to teach residents about the resources that are available to them to ensure their safety. She added that as the city grows, it is also important for the number of first responders to rise as well.
“I think that part of neighborhood integrity and part of family first is safety for our kids,” Morales said.
She said there needs to be a balance when prioritizing development and neighborhoods, since they cannot exist without each other.
“We have a lot of homegrown local business owners and if it was not for them we would not be able to live here and have our homes,” Morales said. “It all comes down to communication. We want our neighborhoods to be safe, but let’s make sure we don’t interrupt something that is already occurring… Our families would not be able to flourish if it wasn’t for the income that they have from their business, but let’s also respect the families that live here as well.”
After Morales graduated from Bryan High School, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sam Houston State University and later attended the Bush School of Government and Public Service and to earn a graduate certificate in nonprofit management.
Morales also spent time in commercial relationship banking with an emphasis in nonprofit, higher education and government, which she said would give her an upper hand when dealing with the city’s budget. She is also a board member of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
“I’m a passionate, family-oriented person who has concerns about our community,” Morales said.
To learn more about Morales, visit her Facebook page, “Marycruz De Leon Morales for College Station City Council, Place 4.”
