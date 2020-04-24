Officials in Grimes, Burleson, Robertson and Madison counties are preparing to offer residents drive-thru COVID-19 testing, which will be provided for one day each, courtesy of the Texas National Guard.
The Grimes County Office of Emergency Management issued a press release Thursday that mobile testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Those experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms are encouraged to call 512-883-2400 to complete a questionnaire and schedule an appointment, or to register online at txcovidtest.org.
Burleson County announced Wednesday that testing will be available for one day in the near future. Once a testing site and time are announced, county residents are encouraged to follow instructions shared on the Burleson Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, or the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Those with symptoms will be asked to contact a call center and answer a questionnaire. Not all who call will be able to be tested.
The Robertson County Office of Emergency Management said testing will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hearne High School. Those experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to call 512-883-2400 to complete a questionnaire and schedule an appointment. People who qualify for testing must provide their own transportation to the testing site and bring identification. Not all who call will be accepted for testing.
The Madison County Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that mobile testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1559 Texas 75 S. in Madisonville. Those experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to call 512-883-2400 to complete a questionnaire and schedule an appointment, or to register online at txcovidtest.org. Not all who apply will receive testing. Patients must be able to provide their own transportation, and must have identification.
