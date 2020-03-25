More details have been released on the slaying of Ashli Stewart, the College Station woman found dead in her apartment on Dec. 31.
On Tuesday, Ricardo Ramirez, 23, was charged in Stewart’s death. He had been in the Brazos County Jail since Jan. 8 on various charges.
According to a probable cause statement, Stewart, a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, was found in her unit at the 2818 Apartments at around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 31 with multiple stab wounds. The roommate who discovered Stewart said she had last seen her at 1 p.m., and Stewart was napping at the time.
A neighbor provided authorities a description of a person seen leaving the area of Stewart’s building, and a surveillance video from a nearby intersection showed Ramirez’s vehicle traveling to and from the apartment complex that afternoon. One of Stewart’s roommates knew Ramirez, and had recently had a firearm stolen from her.
On Jan. 8, police found Ramirez’s pickup parked a few blocks from the 2818 Apartments. When they asked Ramirez to step out of the vehicle, authorities noticed a firearm, which was positively identified as the one stolen from Stewart’s roommate. A search of the truck led to the discovery of a knife with a handle coated in dried blood. The blood sample was sent for forensic testing, and results showed the blood belonged to Stewart, authorities said.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
