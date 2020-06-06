While live music has yet to return to First Friday, retail shops, restaurants and, for the first time, some vendors from the Brazos Valley Farmers Market were serving customers for June’s event in Downtown Bryan.
David Wolff, owner of Wolff Family Farms in Caldwell, laid out his lettuce, potatoes, cut flowers and squash blooms for curious visitors who stopped at his booth to peruse the produce. While Wolff was happy to be a part of First Friday for the first time, he pointed out that his business, and those of his peers, had never slowed since the pandemic took over Texas.
“The meat guys, the egg guys and I — we are all doing really well,” Wolff said. “I’ve [sold] twice what I used to sell, I guess because people like the open environment for shopping. We are here tonight to promote the farmers market and kick this [First Friday] back up.”
Christopher Jagge, vice president of the Brazos Valley Farmers Market and owner of B.C.S. Chicken, said returning to First Friday every month in the future might not be feasible, but he was happy to participate in Friday’s event.
“I sell chicken, and unless you’re coming to carry around a chicken, you probably are not going to buy from me on First Friday,” he said. “But there are more reasons to be here, to support.”
Jagge mentioned that during the afternoon he met potential new customers, a crowd not reached without First Friday.
“Immediately there were a few people that I recognized, but mostly this was a completely different set of people,” he commented. “Most didn’t know we had a farmers market on Saturday morning, so this is a great way to let them know.”
Just one block from where the market vendors were stationed on Main Street, the staff at Catalena Hatters welcomed visitors to enjoy their air conditioning and browse their aisles of hats and boutique items. The custom cowboy hat shop had reopened mid-May, marking this weekend as their first First Friday back in the swing of business.
Scott Catalena, general manager and son of the late Sammy Catalena, said the popular shop had maintained some income with online orders during the shutdown, but the pandemic hit the company hard. Foot traffic and football games are considered important for the store’s sales.
“Not having events in town — no Aggie sports, no youth sports, no Parents Weekend, no graduation — just like any other business in town, it hurts,” Catalena said.
Catalena said it took the shop about a week to return to a decent flow of business after reopening in May. Catalena said that typically during First Friday events, the store won’t sell many hats, but the boutique portion will make a large amount of sales, and the flow of customers is heavy — especially when the store hosts live music, which was missing this weekend.
“Today it’s been slow for a First Friday,” he said, noting the time at 5:45 p.m. “But it doesn’t [typically] pick up this early, and for First Friday we usually stay open till 9 or 10 p.m. Today we may stay open past 6 p.m., but we’ll play it by ear. If it’s 7 p.m. and no one comes in, we’ll shut down.”
Brazos Glassworks was open for May’s First Friday event. The store had been able to operate in a limited capacity through the shutdown, selling curbside and taking commissions for custom pieces. But owners Barbara Peevey and Debbie Jasek were happy to have their floor open to customers who could visit in person, as were their loyal fans.
“The first weekend and the first Saturday back we had three ladies from Dallas call us and make sure we were open,” said Jasek. “They had come [previously] in for football games and were ready to get out of Dallas to shop for gifts.”
“We have some loyal customers, and when they got their stimulus checks, they made sure to go around and spend their money here and at other [local] businesses,” Peevey added.
Jasek mentioned that some college students had come to buy gifts for their girlfriends, and even asked about “date night” glass crafting class availability. The owners plan to host activities again soon, and hope to create projects for children without summer camp this year.
“We missed this,” Jasek said.
