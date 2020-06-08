More than 1,000 people filled several blocks of sidewalk and grass along Texas Avenue in Bryan on Sunday evening at a demonstration organized by Black Lives Matter B/CS. The group’s leaders said the protest was designed to denounce police violence and show support for the movement for black lives.
The demonstration, centered at the intersection of Texas Avenue and 29th Street, stretched from just north of 26th Street to south of 30th Street. Protesters remained along the sidewalks for the duration of the gathering, which officially began at 5 p.m. Some people brought sound systems and played music ranging from Kendrick Lamar to Beyonce to Bill Withers; one person played audio clips of speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.
More than half of those in attendance donned face coverings, and several people walked around with containers of hand sanitizer to share with friends and strangers. Volunteers passed out water to protesters, while countless drivers honked in support. Chants included “Black lives matter,” “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: George Floyd.”
The demonstration, according to Black Lives Matter B/CS cofounders and organizers Ebony Peterson and Tre Watson, built on the previous weekend’s events in College Station and Bryan, at which approximately 250 and 600 people attended, respectively. Those protests, and Sunday’s, also lifted up the memory of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
“We haven’t had any problems — everybody is coming together with no drama,” Peterson said.
Watson praised the community for their attendance and support, and Peterson said she was particularly moved when attendees knelt for several minutes. Watson said the kneeling gesture was important in honor not only of Floyd, but also as a reminder of quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of racial injustice from 2016.
“Next time we have something like this, be a part of it. Don’t just watch from the outside,” Watson said, when asked of his message to the wider community. “The more we can show our unity, the more that life will get better for black people and all Americans.”
At least two elected officials — Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons and Bryan City Council member Reuben Marin — attended the demonstration.
Last week, Parsons posted on Facebook about the anger he felt at George Floyd’s death in a reflection shared hundreds of times; he said Sunday he wants to do his part to ensure that the justice system is not unequal.
“Black lives matter to our office and to us as prosecutors, because justice matters,” Parsons said. “I’m here to lend my voice and to make sure that this is a place where equality and equity matter to us as an office and to me as a person.”
Numerous clergy members attended the demonstration, including the Rev. Sylvester Smith Jr., pastor of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan. Smith, 64, is black, and said he was encouraged by the large numbers of young people and said he hopes it leads to sustained action and engagement.
“I’m out here because I’m hurting just like everyone else. My anger is not anger where I’m ready to be volatile, but my anger is at a point where I want my presence and my voice to be heard and where we’re looking for a change,” Smith said. “I’m encouraged to see that it is a diverse group of people in age and race. I’m hoping that this is not one current event but that we will continue to push for change.”
Watson and Peterson said voter registration was part of what they hoped to achieve on Sunday; Kristin Harper, an area resident who helped register voters, said more than 50 people registered at the demonstration.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske and College Station Police Chief Billy Couch both attended the event and said they and other officers present attended to show support for peaceful assembly and to provide logistical support for those protesting, including making sure that people were hydrated.
“We want to makes sure that the community knows that we are not part of what happened in Minnesota. We want our community to know that we care for them and that we are pleased to serve them,” Buske said. “What happened in Minneapolis was outrageous. I was offended as a person and as a police officer.”
Buske and Couch encouraged concerned residents to reach out, and want those who feel unsafe around police to talk with them about their concerns.
“I stand with the community in the belief that we have to take care of our citizens,” Couch said. “I think they’ll see that their police department is someone that they can trust, and with that, I’d like to earn their trust and earn their respect as a police department.”
“We want to be held accountable,” Buske said. “This is America and they have every right to protest.”
Three young women of color who live in the area — Destiny Jenkins, Key’Asia Bailey and Biri Martinez — were among those chanting and holding signs.
“I’m out here because I needed hope,” Jenkins said. “To see this many people out here, of all colors, is really uplifting. I think the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement is important because — if all lives mattered, there wouldn’t be a Black Lives Matter.”
Cesiah Aparicio, 21, held a sign that read “Latinos for Black Lives.” She attended the previous Sunday’s demonstration and was impressed by the larger turnout this weekend.
“It’s important for everyone to fight injustice, and if you see something wrong in the world, to say something about it. I’m not black and my family isn’t black, and none of us can understand what it’s like to be a black person in the United States, but we’re here to fight the injustice that we see,” she said. “This is not the time to be quiet.”
Three white women in their 20s and 30s — Charlotte Keifer, Michelle Dew and Anna Johnson — held signs and wore shirts in support of black lives along Texas Avenue.
“We live a system that is built to benefit whiteness, so as a white person, if I am not actively anti-racist and doing the work to lift up other people, then I am submitting to that system and I am being complacent,” Johnson said. “As a Christian, I believe that everyone is equal in the image of God and that their lives are worthy, and worth fighting for.”
Most protesters left by 8 p.m., the scheduled end of the demonstration; a few dozen people remained along Texas Avenue until 9:15 p.m, when Bryan school district employee Lester Banks asked those remaining to disperse.
