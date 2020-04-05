More than $210,000 has been distributed to local nonprofits and businesses in the first round of grants from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
The money was distributed among four nonprofits and 14 Brazos Valley businesses. The relief fund was established by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and Mercy Project founder Chris Field, along with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Bryan and College Station to help support organizations and small businesses in need due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $15,000 grants are awarded weekly. Businesses can apply once, while nonprofits can apply every 30 days to support ongoing programs to assist Brazos Valley citizens.
Nonprofits receiving grants are the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Central Texas, REACH Project and the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.
Businesses receiving one-time grants are Aggieland Autism Center, Ashley & Co., Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, Museum of the American G.I., Nam Café, Painting with a Twist BCS, Pride Cleaners, Revival Barbershop, Salata, Shipwreck Grill, Smitty K’s, The Prenatal Clinic, Urban Table and Village Café.
The second wave of grant applications will open at 9 a.m. Monday and will close Thursday at noon.
According to an email, the application periods will continue until the funds have been dispersed. As of Saturday afternoon, the fund had raised $369,149 — out of a $500,000 goal — from community funds. Those funds can be used throughout a seven-county area.
The Bryan City Council also approved a Chapter 380 economic development agreement last week that commits up to $500,000 toward the relief fund with 80% toward businesses and 20% toward nonprofits. The matching grant will be used to support Bryan businesses and organizations.
People can get more information and donate at uwbv.org/covid19. In addition to online donations, anyone can donate by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by dropping cash or a check at the United Way of the Brazos Valley at 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 155 in Bryan. Checks should be made out to the United Way of the Brazos Valley with “Community Relief Fund” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.