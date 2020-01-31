The mother of a man killed in Wednesday's oil well blowout in Burleson County has filed a lawsuit against the company responsible for the well.
According to Zehl and Associates PC in Houston, Linda Milanovich of Morris County has filed a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against Chesapeake Energy Corp. Milanovich is the mother of Windell Beddingfield, who was killed in the blast.
The lawsuit, which asks Chesapeake to preserve all evidence such as safety warnings, photographs and videotape and OSHA records, was filed in Burleson County late Friday.
Also on Friday, the company announced that a second person had died from injuries from the well explosion and fire. Two other people remained hospitalized. The company has not identified the workers.
The accident happened Wednesday afternoon along County Road 127 near Deanville.
Company spokesman Gordon Pennoyer said late Friday afternoon that he was unable to comment on Milanovich's legal filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.