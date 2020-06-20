A motorcyclist killed early Saturday on the southbound Texas 6 feeder road in Bryan has been identified as 50-year-old Rolando Mendoza Rodriguez of College Station.
Bryan police said officers found Rodriguez's body in the road near Long Drive around 2:30 a.m. His motorcycle was found in a grassy area nearby.
Officers determined Rodriguez had been driving south on the feeder road when he hit a raised concrete median and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, officials said.
