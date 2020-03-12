MSC OPAS has canceled its two-night performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical due to concerns over the coronavirus. Ticket refunds will be processed once the MSC Box Office reopens on Monday.
Beautiful was scheduled to be presented in the 2,500-seat Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Left unclear is the fate of the OPAS Mainstage productions of Fiddler on the Roof on March 31 and April 1 and Rent on April 20 and 22, as well as the Intimate Gatherings presentation of 1984 in the 750-seat Rudder Auditorium on March 24.
A spokesman for MSC OPAS said an announcement on those shows will be coming soon.
A press release from OPAS said, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our patrons, next week’s performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical have been canceled. We are working with the show’s producers to reschedule the dates and are hopeful that we will be able present the musical in the next calendar year.”
Compounding the difficulty of cancelling shows is that the 2020-21 OPAS season has been booked and was to be announced in the coming weeks.
The announcement from MSC OPAS coincides with the closure of Broadway theaters for the coming month, as well as the cancellation or postponement of numerous professional and college sports seasons, the closing of Disneyland, the shut-down of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum and numerous colleges and universities across the country.
