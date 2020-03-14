MSC OPAS announced on Friday that its March 31 and April 1 Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage production of Fiddler on the Roof and the March 24 Intimate Gatherings presentation of Aquila Theatre’s 1984 have been canceled in an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came a day after next week’s performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical were canceled.
The MSC Box Office will begin contacting OPAS patrons about refunds for all three shows when it reopens Monday.
Still to be decided is the fate of the OPAS Main Stage production of Rent, scheduled for April 20 and 22 in Rudder Auditorium.
