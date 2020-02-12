Still searching for that perfect Valentine gift? MSC OPAS comes to your rescue with a wonderful evening of a cappella music on Thursday — the eve of Valentine’s Day. A Cappella Live is conceived and arranged by Deke Sharon, the vocal producer of the Pitch Perfect movie trilogy and TV’s The Sing-Off.
A Cappella Live will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets are $22 to $60 and are available at the MSC Box Office, at 979-845-1234 and online at www.MSCOPAS.org.
Appearing at the concert will be Blake Lewis, Committed, The Filharmonic and Women of the World.
Lewis was a contestant on American Idol who created a signature sound blending beat boxing, sound effects and vocal scratching with original arrangements, He has released two albums: Audio Day Dream and Heartbreak on Vinyl with Portrait of a Chameleonis. He describes his music as “fun, sexy and positive. I’d call it future-pop.”
Committed, a male quintet from Nashville, won season 2 of The Sing-Off. The group has been together for more than a decade and has released a self-titled album and a Christmas EP album. The group has been nominated for Grammy, Dove, Stellar and NAACP Image awards.
The Sing-off semifinalists, The Filharmonic was featured in Pitch Perfect 2. The five young Filipino-American singers appeared on The Sing-Off national tour and The Late Late Show.
According to an OPAS release, “Women of the World was formed to bring women musicians from across the globe onto a common platform to collaborate and create through the sharing of music, to explore and celebrate the differences in ideologies and cultural tenets that exist in the daily lives of women all over the world. Thus, their repertoire is vast and varied.
“Constantly searching for new genres to explore, the group has performed in 34 languages [and counting] including Bulgarian, Cuban, Ladino, Brazilian, Turkish, Kenyan, Haitian, Indian, Italian and Japanese.
“Women of the World serves as cultural ambassadors of peace and unity through music and has delighted audiences at venues like Carnegie Hall, Blue Note Jazz Club, Boston Symphony Hall, the Kennedy Center and The Apollo Theater as well as through collaborations with the United Nations, among others.
Thursday’s concert is part of the inaugural Singular Sensations series.
