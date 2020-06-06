In separate interviews Friday, Brazos Valley African American Museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry and Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley reflected on recent Black Lives Matter protests, both nationally and locally, and shared insight on the connections between the current movement for black lives and past struggles for racial equality and justice.
Sadberry, 77, attended the May 31 Black Lives Matter B/CS protest demonstration along Texas Avenue in Bryan, an event he described Friday as “unique” in the area’s recent history.
“I thought it was marvelous — it was really inspired and pleasant,” Sadberry said. “They picked a good time to call for a rally.”
Sadberry said the area has had a number of protests large and small, including a March 2018 rally against gun violence on the A&M campus that drew about 1,500 people, according to reporting from The Eagle.
Looking back, Sadberry said, much is unclear about the area’s history of civil rights era civil disobedience; the museum’s record of the integration of area schools and of Brazos County’s black communities and residents is robust.
“People had a hard time protesting here, primarily because you didn’t have that many independent wage earners,” Sadberry said of the Bryan-College Station community during the civil rights era of the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s. “That was always a factor in the South, period, except in urban centers where you had large numbers of people.”
During Sadberry’s Friday morning interview with The Eagle, a local resident stopped by the museum to ask if any protests were upcoming, and Sadberry shared with the person details on Sunday’s Black Lives Matter prayer anddemonstration event, to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Texas Avenue inBryan.
The museum extensively chronicles the local history of school segregation and integration, which Sadberry said didn’t take hold until the 1970s. Despite the 1954 Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education decision that technically struck down segregation, Bryan schools were not integrated until 1971, when a district court ordered immediate school desegregation.
College Station was smaller than Bryan in the years before desegregation — in 1970, 33,719 of Brazos County’s 57,978 residents lived in Bryan — and Sadberry said there were pockets of black residents in College Station and throughout the county, along with the more densely populated black areas of Bryan.
Sadberry encouraged area residents of any race today to deeply engage with the facts and figures of the Brazos Valley’s segregated and unequal past, and also with its older black residents’ life stories. The museum has displayed numerous pages of interviews with black Brazos Valley residents who grew up in the first half of the 20th century, along with information about local black communities.
“The real stories are found in the lives of the people, of individual people,” Sadberry said.
On Friday, Cauley expressed frustration and dismay about ongoing police brutality in the United States, and said she was impressed by local protests last weekend.
“As a grandmother, as a mother, I hurt every time I see a young black person killed by a police officer and nothing happens — and there is no justice,” Cauley said. “You have to understand that in raising our children, we raised them to respect the law, to obey teachers and to watch their behavior — and I’ve seen, in my own community, black and Hispanic people pulled over for little or nothing.”
Cauley articulated support for the current organizers of recent local demonstrations for racial justice, including Black Lives Matter B/CS, and said she hopes to meet soon with those who are currently protesting and organizing.
“I want to support them, and at 70, I’m happy to see the young people finding their place. I want them to make wise decisions,” Cauley said.
Nationally, Cauley said, “my greatest desire is that the demonstrators of today stop destroying their communities. Demonstrations can be very effective without tearing down everything — and usually, when the demonstrations are over, it’s our communities that are suffering most.”
Cauley demonstrated for civil rights in Houston in the 1960s, she said.
“When I look back and see what’s happened to our communities, it breaks my heart. Real change didn’t happen the way the way we had dreamed,” Cauley said. “Going forward, I continue to believe that education is the key. We really need to concentrate on educating their children and having them equipped to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.