Southerns, a new country music-themed restaurant and live music venue, is opening in the Post Oak Mall and will be holding grand opening celebrations starting Thursday night.
The venue is in the former Rockies location near the former Sears entrance. It is accessible both from inside the mall and from an outdoor entrance.
Southerns came to life through locally owned KJR Entertainment, said Bobby Lavigne, general manager and director of artist relations.
“We want to provide a clean, fun establishment that is family friendly and that everyone can come to,” Lavigne said. “We want to provide great food, great service, but then also be the go-to live music venue in all of College Station.”
Lavigne, who also owns Revival Music Group, manages local musical artists Aubrie Lynn, Jamie Weston and Justin Taylor Band and is responsible for booking the entertainment lineup at the new music venue. Lavigne said Southerns will feature a kid-friendly atmosphere before 9 p.m., which includes a full-service menu and kitchen, and the bar will feature more than 30 beers on draught.
Southerns is holding a three-day grand opening celebration event starting tonight with Kevin Fowler and Jarrod Morris. The celebration will continue with Cory Morrow and Jon Stork on Friday and Jake Worthington and Hannah Kay on Saturday.
Southerns will be auctioning an autographed guitar on Saturday; proceeds will benefit a local high school FFA student’s agricultural project.
Lavigne said the community can expect a variety of Nashville and Texas country performances and new concerts and performances will be continually announced and added to the event calendar. Kid-friendly concerts and events are planned for Southerns as well, he said.
Lavigne said the venue will feature the largest 5K projector and several 60-inch televisions surrounding the bar, which will be available to hold viewing parties for the UFC, NFL and college sports. He said that the venue is planning a large Super Bowl LIV party for the Feb. 2 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
“You’re not going to find a better place to watch live music in College Station,” Lavigne said. “When you walk in the door, the building speaks for itself.”
You can learn more at southernstx.com.
