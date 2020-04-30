Jack Carr plays his saxophone and sings for residents at Carriage Inn in Bryan. Carr regularly performs at the senior living facility's special events, but due to social distancing guidelines implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been performing at a safe distance in each of the facility's nine courtyards.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bryan family to be featured on ‘Family Feud’
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Bryan man accused of stomping woman
-
COVID-19 outbreak at College Station assisted living facility behind cluster of Brazos County deaths
Latest Local Offers
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
Tractor Cutting Loader 6' & 8' Shredders, Loader, Hog damage repair. Reliable, Retiree, …
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outsid improveme…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.