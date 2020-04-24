The city of Navasota has announced plans to reopen City Hall next week, with some modifications to protect visitors and employees from the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, people will have to enter the building through the south doors, and only two customers will be allowed at the payment area at a time. There will be no waiting in the kiosk area, and overflow waiting will be outside.
The city recommends visitors to City Hall wear gloves and a masks. Appointments will be required to meet with city staff members, and customers are encouraged to utilize online services or mail to conduct business with the city.
City Hall has been closed since April 2 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
