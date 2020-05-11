The pastoral staff at one Navasota church is doing its part to bring a little happiness — in the form of praise, a hot meal and toilet paper — to those in the community who have been isolated amid the social distancing that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, several members of First Baptist Church of Navasota began driving to homes in Grimes County, hauling a trailer full of toilet paper and barbecue — a venture that has continued for dozens of trips throughout April and into May. The church’s youth and missions associate pastor, Chad McMillan, will pray and give sermons from the trailer while church member Mark Taylor performs worship music on an electric keyboard, powered by a generator. Barbecue meals, served via a catering setup loaned to the group by a church member, are offered free to each neighborhood.
The members call it “Barbecue Baptist Church.”
“When people know we are coming, they gather their friends, family and neighbors,” FBC Navasota deacon Jeffrey Nobles said. “We ask them to properly distance themselves, because we can’t have a large crowd. But we perform, and they sit outside with lawn chairs. We are careful to wear gloves and masks when we hand out the barbecue, too.”
The Barbecue Baptist Church team is taking requests for places to stop. Tours usually start during the afternoon, and the trailer will typically stay at each home or business for about 10 to 15 minutes, Nobles said.
When the pandemic first hit Texas around spring break, church staff noticed toilet paper was hard for people to come by. McMillan generated the idea to drive around Navasota once a week delivering rolls of free toilet paper wrapped in scripture to church members from a distance, Nobles said. The rolls were shot out of pneumatic guns similar to T-shirt cannons.
“Then we upgraded our offering and put a pulpit, keyboard and a sound system in the trailer,” McMillan stated. “We held worship services in front of family homes and businesses.”
Money for toilet paper and barbecue ingredients came from the youth group’s funding for a major event that had to be canceled because of coronavirus, McMillan explained. The church began serving barbecue May 5. McMillan said meals were distributed to 30 people, including the Navasota fire and police departments.
“We know people can’t get out and go to church, and we just want to remind them that although these are scary times, we want to bring them hope and faith,” Nobles said. “We want to let them know Jesus loves them.”
In June, McMillan said the church group hopes to travel through east Texas and bring the ministry to communities near Lake Livingston that were devastated by a recent tornado. The church would continue northeast and eventually stop in Nashville, Tennessee, which also was hit by a tornado, to minister to first responders and health care providers with Barbecue Baptist Church. The plans for the trip is still in the works, McMillan said.
The first day of serving food with Barbecue Baptist Church, people gave cash donations totalling $500, Although the church has not asked for donations, as the church members have made more stops, they continue to receive funds from the public. The church plans to use half of the money it receives for supplies and gas/travel expenses. The second half of the donations, McMillan said, will be sent to a church in Zimbabwe, where the Navasota Baptist congregation is assisting in the construction of a church building.
“We are living in such a strained, surreal world, and most people who attend church are participating in online services,” McMillan said. “Those services are wonderful, but this is a way we can minister to people face-to-face in a safe way.”
Anyone in Grimes County or Brazos County who is interested in receiving a free worship service this month is asked to call Jeff Nobles at 936-825-4879, McMillan said. He said if a recipient wants the whole neighborhood involved, please ensure households set up lawn chairs and sit in their own yards, separately from other households. Businesses also are eligible for visits from the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.