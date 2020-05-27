The city of Navasota has announced plans for a Fourth of July celebration.
The Navasota Freedom Festival will be July 4 in downtown Navasota, beginning with an 11 a.m. parade. There will also be vendor booths, kid's activities, live music and more.
The event will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and protocols from the governor's office in an attempt to avoid the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a news release.
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
