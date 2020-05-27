Navasota celebrates Fourth of July
 Navasota held its Patriotic City Parade and Independence Daze Celebration in 2016. Hundreds participated and showed up to watch.
The city of Navasota has announced plans for a Fourth of July celebration.

The Navasota Freedom Festival will be July 4 in downtown Navasota, beginning with an 11 a.m. parade. There will also be vendor booths, kid's activities, live music and more.

The event will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and protocols from the governor's office in an attempt to avoid the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a news release.

