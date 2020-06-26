One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after an altercation in Navasota early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release issued Thursday by the city of Navasota, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Doris Street in Navasota for reports of shots fired. There they found two male victims, one of whom had been shot in the chest. The gunshot victim was life flighted to a hospital in College Station for treatment, and as of Thursday was stable.
Police determined the victims had been working on a car together when they were approached by two or three men. A fight ensued, resulting in minor injuries to one victim and the gunshot wound to the other.
According to the Navasota Police Department, no suspects have been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Navasota Police Criminal Investigations Division at 936-825-6410.
