The city of Navasota is warning residents to be aware of a scam that involves people claiming to be testing water for COVID-19 in an attempt to gain access to homes.
The city is not performing water tests and has not contracted with a company for such tests, city officials said in an emailed statement. "Health officials state there is no evidence that COVID-19 lives in treated water," the statement said.
City employees will be wearing uniforms and drive city vehicles, according to the statement.
Residents are urged to direct questions to City Hall at 936-825-6475.
