The Navasota school board will meet Monday night, administrators said, but residents and staff members are being encouraged to watch the meeting online rather than attend in person.
An email from Navasota Superintendent Stu Musick said the meeting will begin 6:30 p.m.
The district has set up a Zoom meeting for remote viewing. To join, go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/309022227?pwd=RVBiWXczTGZ5T0lKcnk3UGExckwzQT09. The meeting ID is 309 022 227 and the password is Rattlers.
Online audience members will be able to view and listen to the meeting, but will not be able to participate.
