Campuses in the Navasota school district will remain closed through April 3, district officials announced Wednesday.
District and campus administrators were meeting Wednesday to discuss at-home instructional options for students, and more details will be released.
The district is continuing to offer breakfast and lunches for pick-up at John C. Webb Elementary and High Point Elementary cafeterias from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays.
