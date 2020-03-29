Though students have not been in school since mid-March, projects at area districts have not stopped.
“Some of the folks that are the busiest right now are the construction folks,” Navasota Superintendent Stu Musick said. Navasota has two ongoing projects — phase 2 of the 2017 bond at the high school and junior high campuses and an athletics project that began March 23.
The athletics project, which is separate from the bond, began Monday with the removal of the football field turf and track and the existing scoreboard, he said. Part of the $7 million project includes the installation of a new videoboard and sound system, a new track, new turf — and a safety pad beneath the turf — and the replacement or repair of the stadium elevator.
Daktronics will be installing the new videoboard and sound system, while Hellas Sports Construction will be doing the football stadium projects.
The goal, Musick said, is to have the field completed by the end of May.
“Hopefully the first big event we’ll be able to have here is graduation [on May 29],” he said. Outside the stadium, the athletic project also will replace the baseball and softball fields’ grass with turf, and allow the construction of a new eight-court tennis complex. The fields and new tennis complex also will receive new lights.
Inside the schools, the sports project will see new floors in all the high school and junior high school gyms. All but the main high school competition gym also will receive new bleachers.
Those projects are not part of the 2017 bond projects. The only athletics projects included in the 2017 bond package is the installation of new LED lights in the gyms and new paint on the gym ceilings.
Work continues on the 2017 bond projects at the junior high and high school campuses, Musick said.
The construction crews initially planned on getting small projects done in the schools during spring break, he said, but they were able to do more when the district extended the closure, which will be through April 10.
“They were a little bit behind schedule just because of some weather issues and things that had gone on through the fall,” Musick said. “But hopefully it’s going to help them get caught up a little bit and back on track, back on schedule, but also get some things ahead of schedule that weren’t going to happen until this summer.”
The replacement of the high school gym floors right now is scheduled to take place toward the end of summer and the early part of fall after crews complete installing a new heating and air conditioning systems in the school.
“We can’t put a new gym floor in until after the AC is fixed and installed, or else we’d ruin a brand new gym floor,” he said, noting the electricity will be off for two weeks and there will not be any air in the school for about two months for the HVAC project.
As the schedule sits now, fall sports will take place in the junior high gym until the high school gym projects are complete. However, if the school closure is extended, he said, those timelines could be bumped up to where the high school gym floors could be replaced over the summer.
To keep faculty and staff up to date on projects, distance learning (which began March 23) and meal services, Musick said, he had a district-wide staff meeting of about 280 or 290 people on a Zoom video conference call.
To students, he said, “Keep learning. We’ll keep working, but hope to see you real, real soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.