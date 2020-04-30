The city of Navasota will reopen the Navasota Public Library on Friday.
The Horlock House art gallery will also resume normal hours.
Officials said visitors will be asked to practice social distancing, good hygiene and avoid groups larger than 10 people.
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.