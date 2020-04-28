Washington County officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 119. There are 88 active cases in the county and 18 people have recovered.
Authorities in Grimes County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the county’s total number of cases to 15. A man in his 80s who is hospitalized and a man in his 50s who is not hospitalized both tested positive, officials said. The county has recorded one death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit. A second inmate who tested positive remains isolated. Four Grimes County residents have recovered from the illness, according to a county website.
Milam County reported 14 cases on Monday, one more than its total on Sunday. There are four active cases in Milam County and 10 patients have recovered.
Burleson County still reported 11 cases Monday.
Leon County still reported five cases.
Madison and Robertson counties were both still reporting two cases.
