Bryan city council members approved a $5.6 million construction contract with CORE Construction on Tuesday night, setting into motion the next phase of the city’s regional park project.
At the end of this month, existing fields and structures at Travis Little League Field on Bomber Drive will be demolished to make way for new ballfields, batting cages, a playground, concessions, restrooms and more. City Engineer Paul Kaspar said the goal is to finish the project by February 2021.
The contract did not include items such as field lighting and artificial turf, which will bring the project cost up to $7.7 million. The total is under the $7.9 million budget. Kaspar said contracts for lighting and turf will be presented to council in the next couple months.
Council also approved a motion that allows staff to apply for a $4,687,320 federal Coronavirus Relief Fund grant that will provide assistance to certain groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the council agenda summary, 75% of the funds must be spent on medical and public health expenses and payroll for employees in those areas. The other 25% can be spent on economic development type items. Additionally, funds that go to those areas must be related to the pandemic.
Bryan Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood said officials are working to make funds available as quickly as possible. The first 20% of funds will likely be given to the city to distribute to local organizations in about a month, he said.
Many organizations are spending money on new ways of doing business to protect from the novel coronavirus and on obtaining personal protective equipment, and Hegwood said the grant can help manage that.
“This will help the community offset the costs they incur to deal with COVID,” he said.
Council also opted to defer lowering the voter approval tax rate — formerly the rollback tax rate — from 8% to 3.5%.
In the last legislative session, rules addressing property taxes in Texas changed so that the voter approval tax rate had to be lowered from 8% to 3.5%. Hegwood said the new regulation allows cities to defer implementing the change if there was a disaster declaration, which is what the council chose to do. Hegwood said the decision affects fiscal year 2021.
The decision comes in a time when Hegwood said the city is expecting to lose somewhere between $2 million to $5 million in sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council’s decision will not increase the tax rate, but could potentially help ensure that it does not have to be lowered so that the city can continue to provide the same level of public safety services and critical operations, Hegwood said.
During the meeting, council members and city staff stressed that nothing is currently changing, but it gives officials the opportunity to make adjustments to valuations if necessary.
“And as staff, we’re not saying that this is what we are going to recommend that you do,” City Manager Kean Register said, “it just gives us the ability to do that once we get into the budgeting process.”
Councilman Mike Southerland voted against the resolution, saying councilmembers should do their best to protect people from the potential of paying more as many are facing financial hardship in the pandemic.
During hear citizens, a handful of residents made comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, adjustments they hope to see with the police department and a desire for change in light of the recent death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
At the end of the meeting, councilmen Reuben Marin and Prentiss Madison thanked community members and organizers of Sunday’s protest — designed to remember Floyd and denounce police violence — which drew a crowd of about 1,000 people.
Mayor Andrew Nelson agreed, saying he was glad that residents voiced their opinions against injustice in a peaceful manner.
“[I am] really just very proud that our community can love liberty so much, express it in such an emotional way, but continue to do so in a way that’s peaceful, and that helps to build unity instead of tearing this beautiful community down,” Nelson said. “So I want to thank everyone, including our police for all they do.”
Nelson said in-person council meetings will likely resume next month, ending the streak of teleconference meetings that were put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, visit bryantx.gov/channel16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.