There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Thursday, health officials said. The total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 177.
The county's death toll from the illness associated with the novel coronavirus has remained at 16 since Saturday.
Officials said three people have been discharged from hospitals in the past day and eight people remain hospitalized with COVID-19. Sixty-five patients have recovered from the illness, officials said, meaning they have been fever-free for 72 hours or more without fever-reducing medicine and at least seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
More than 3,200 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the county, officials said.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District will update the community during a press conference at 4:30 p.m. today. The press conference can be watched live at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
