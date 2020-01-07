A rollover accident on the southbound side of Texas 6 and F.M. 2818 was the cause of traffic congestion Tuesday morning.
Around 7:35 a.m., College Station police say, two vehicles were traveling south on the highway when one vehicle attempted to change lanes and struck the other. Officials report the vehicle that attempted the lane change rolled over following the collision.
No serious injuries were reported by police.
The inside lane of southbound traffic was closed between F.M. 2818 and Rock Prairie Road until approximately 8:45 a.m., police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.