A Normangee man was killed Thursday in Madison County after his vehicle collided with a semitrailer.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, a pickup truck driven by Normangee resident Thomas Sanders, 52, entered the intersection of F.M. 38 and U.S. 190 in North Zulch. Sanders crossed the path of an oncoming semitrailer being driven by Bryan resident Rodgers Adams, 45.
Sanders was not wearing a seatbelt and was critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital in Bryan but died.
Adams is not being cited at this time, Morgan said, but the investigation is ongoing. Adams was not seriously injured.
