Katheryn Howden was a nurse at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress when she and her family moved to College Station in January.
In March, she said, the hospital ended her contract due to a lack of patients when the state prohibited elective procedures amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
By April, Howden was treating COVID-19 patients at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center’s ICU in San Diego.
Today, she returns home to her husband, Corey David, her 8-month-old son Henry and her 2-year-old son Lloyd.
“I just wanted to be useful, really,” Howden said.
Howden said she will self-isolate when she arrives. She will soon start a new job as a per diem nurse at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, where she said she will serve in the telemetry/stroke/observation unit. Howden will also begin working in the ICU at Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Her career in nursing began four years ago, and includes experience in ICUs and step-down units, which Howden said are for people who leave the ICU but cannot yet go to a regular floor. Before moving to College Station, Howden was a nurse at a hospital in Saginaw, Michigan.
But, despite her seasoned career, Howden said treating someone with the novel coronavirus brought new challenges. Before the pandemic, a person’s average time on a ventilator was 14 days, but she said she’s seeing COVID-19 patients who are often on them for three or four weeks.
Howden said she has seen patients who were on track to move out of the ICU the following day, but suddenly need to be intubated.
“COVID-19 patients — their status changes so quickly,” Howden said. “They can be fine at the very beginning of your shift, and then their respiratory status will just change on a dime. … It’s scary how quickly things can go downhill.”
When Howden first arrived at Zion Medical Center for the start of her three-week contract through AMN Healthcare, she said the ICU was at about half capacity. By the end of her first week on the job, she said the number of patients started rising. Since her second week, the ICU has been full and most of the patients are ventilated, she said.
Many of those patients lately, she said, have been related to each other.
There are encouraging moments though, Howden said, between the 12-hour night shifts four days per week. Howden said two brothers in the ICU have a sister who calls each day to check on her siblings.
“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of change with [the brothers],” Howden said. “They’re at the very beginning stages of COVID-19 disease process and they’re both ventilated. But she continues to have hope and she continues to sing our praises and thank us for the job we’re doing. It’s things like that we go to work every day for: To know that we are making a difference in these people’s lives.”
Howden said she has missed her family deeply while she has been away. David said having relatives in town has helped ease the transition of Howden being gone for the past few weeks.
“Trust the professionals and what they’re seeing. … Take their advice and try to stay safe,” David said.
Howden said she hopes people continue to follow guidelines meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, because she said it’s those regulations that can help slow down the number of cases enough for healthcare workers to properly handle infected patients.
“Coming from the frontlines,” Howden said, “people just need to know they did a great job and they need to continue to do a good job.”
