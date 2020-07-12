Brazos County health officials reported 45 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,006.
There have been 1,787 who have recovered, an increase of 102 since Saturday. Officials said 1,184 cases remain active, a decrease of 57.
According to officials, 35 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 23,467 tests administered, which is the same number as Saturday. The positivity rate — or the percentage of tests administered that give a positive result — was 21.6% in the past seven days.
There are 23 people hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of three. Six have been released from the hospital. Officials said the county's total hospital bed occupancy is at 68%, while total ICU bed occupancy is 78%. That number includes all patients, not just COVID-19 patients, officials said.
In the Brazos Valley’s trauma service area, there are 11 available ICU beds, 172 available hospital beds and 40 available ventilators as of Sunday afternoon, state officials reported. There are 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
