After months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Texas State Softball Championships is back in town, bringing with it thousands of people to Bryan-College Station.
Conservative estimates from Experience Bryan College Station indicate the event could infuse the economy with about $1.7 million, but the actual number will depend on how many people the 96 teams bring to town for the tournament, Experience Bryan College Station President and CEO Kindra Fry said.
“We know that we have quite a few teams in town, which is awesome, and they’re going to be eating, and they’re definitely staying in our hotels, so we’re expecting to see a really good impact on our community for sure during this weekend,” she said.
With 12 to 15 players per team and only one local team, that is 1,140 to 1,425 people — counting players only — traveling to the area for the tournament. The number goes up even more after adding in coaches and family members who will be traveling with the players, who are all 12 years old or younger.
BCS Sports and Events Director Dominique Powell said previous tournaments have brought in $3 million, but the pandemic and continued restrictions will limit this year’s financial impact.
Fry noted the circumstances surrounding this year’s event make it impossible to compare this year’s numbers to previous years, adding the program used to develop the estimates does not take the pandemic into consideration.
The event comes at the right time, Fry said, calling it a “saving grace” for the community that the event was able to continue as planned.
“All of our restaurants, our hotels, our shops — everyone is hurting,” she said. “We can only do so much as residents to help our businesses, and we’re doing the best we can of getting out and trying to help them out as well, but by being able to bring these people into our community, now we’re able to help even more. I think this will be a great start to seeing a bit of a recovery beginning.”
In addition to the economic boost, Powell said, it also gives the young athletes and their families a sense of normalcy to be out on the softball field again.
One of the key elements to putting on the event, he said, was to do so safely. This included making changes as mandated by the state and local governments and having many conversations over the past few months with the Brazos County Health District, event organizers and the mayors of College Station and Bryan.
Fry said one benefit to the event being a softball tournament is that it takes place outside.
Sara Mendez, spokeswoman for the Brazos County Health District, said it is “crucial” to balance public health safety with stimulating the economy.
“This can occur if plans are in place and executed correctly,” she said. “Residents, visitors and event planners must be accountable for their behaviors and practice the prevention measures in order to meet this balance.”
While there is some concern with having thousands of people in town for the tournaments, she said, the risk of exposure decreases if everyone follows the safety protocols.
Both Fry and Powell said the goal is for the families and teams to leave as safe and healthy as when they arrived.
“I hope it shows that Bryan-College Station can host high-quality events responsibly in these times,” Powell said.
The games will continue today at Veterans Park, Central Park, Bee Creek Park and the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, and spectators at all venues have been asked to bring blankets and chairs to allow for easier social distancing, Powell said, noting anyone using the facility’s bleachers must leave six feet between him or her and the next group.
Mendez said hand sanitizing stations will be available in each dugout for players and coaches to use throughout the games.
When helping coordinate the event, Fry said, Experience Bryan College Station worked with the health district and a local hospital to create a video about the safety measures people are expected to follow.
There will not be a screening process as people enter the parks, Powell said, but tournament directors will be doing temperature checks on the tournament staff, personnel and umpires before play begins.
Anyone who will not feel comfortable being around others in the tournament environment or who feels ill or are showing symptoms that could be connected to COVID-19 should not make the trip, Powell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.